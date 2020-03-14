Menu
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 4:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronavirus

