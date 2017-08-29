First prawn trawler to circumnavigate Australia

IT WAS a reunion that was 40 years in the making, according to Ken Messenger.

When a group of retired fishermen from the hey days of the prawning industry in Evans Head got together at the local RSL club, there were plenty of memories unlocked and shared around.

Ken, a fisherman from the sixties, was the instigator, in the hope of stirring interest for a memorial to the early fishermen who established and kept Evans Head fishing industry going.

Ken and Barbara Messenger on a long overdue trip back to Evans Head where he worked on prawn trawlers in the 1960s. Samantha Elley

"I worked 50 years ago between 1963-64 for Len Fleming on the "Morning Star” and I fully loved the place,” he said.

"Rex Montford (another fisherman) needed a crew to go around Australia and I was only 25-26 years old, so told him to take me.”

The journey begins

It was the start of an adventure on the "Friendship R” that, with Rex at the helm, was the first commercial fishing boat to circumnavigate Australia.

According to Ken, it was probably the last of its size to do so.

The journey started out with Rex, Ken and an Irish backpacker called John.

"Our contract stated we had to complete the whole trip to get the final pay packet,” Ken said.

"John jumped ship after Carnarvon.”

The boat travelled south from Evans Head to Coffs Harbour, the Central Coast, then plain sailing to Eden and following the Victorian coastline, bypassing Melbourne.

Their biggest challenge came when they sailed from Port Lincoln, South Australia across the Great Australian Bight to Albany, Western Australia.

A young Rex Montford who skippered the Friendship R around Australia. Western Mail, Perth, 1945

Travelling the Bight

"It was a three day and night journey straight across the...Bight, we couldn't follow the coast as we would never have enough fuel to complete the journey,” Ken said.

"We called it rock hopping.”

Ken said they waited until the locals gave the nod to do the crossing.

"We had a direct compass course for Albany but I think whoever was on the wheel during the night shifts must have turned towards the shore for fear of missing the mainland altogether,” he said.

They ended up in the middle of the archipelago of the Recherche, off Esperance on the last evening, an area not well charted and the pilot book said there was magnetic disturbance to compasses.

It was 24,000 acres of half submerged and submerged rocks in an area described as having the "most extreme wave energy in Australia” .

They set a course in faith, ignoring possible magnetic disturbances, zig-zagging on varying compass settings, ploughing through the night until they met head-on gale-force winds.

"I went up to the bow of the boat...looking for white water breaking over any rocks,” Ken said

"I spent the whole night being Rex's eyes. The problem wsa all I could see was white water.

"I made a lot of deals with God that night.”

Their course set in faith paid off and their trip to Albany, then Fremantle was uneventful.

It was in Fremantle they caught up with another fisherman from Evans Head, Barry Allen.

Sadly, Barry lost his life only a month later when his trawler "Nor 6” sunk off near north of Geraldton.

Tragedy strikes

Rex, Ken and the "Friendship R” crew were at the whaling station in Carnarvon when news came through that the Nor 6 had failed to arrive.

Rex and Ken were part of a land search party when a plane finally spotted a submerged trawler against a cliff.

Fourteen days later the skipper Jack Drinan was found floating on the ship's icebox which was only seven feet by eight feet.

"He had dug into the icebox and found 20 oranges and nine raw eggs. For moisutre Jack licked the condensation from the lid of the icebox,” Ken said.

"He was rescued by the vessel "Sonoma”.

The other crew was never found.

Drifters

The journey continued with a short stay in Exmouth, but were stopped two days out on the way to Darwin thanks to dirty fuel.

The crew had to clean the filters as they drifted on the Indian Ocean with no radio contact and no other vessels.

The cleaning job didn't work and they drifted for three days before another vessel, the "Rambler” turned up.

"The Rambler towed us all the way to Darwin,” Ken said.

Aross the top of Australia they met with wild winds and poor visibility on the way to Thursday Island where they stayed for 10 days.

Home stretch

The wildest seas the vessel encountered all trip were at Byron Bay where they had to take shelter.

"The seas were wild but Rex was told the TV stations were orngaised to be a t Evans Head the next day so we set off in some of the wildest seas of our journey,” Ken said.

"We still had to negotiate the Evans Head bar (and thought it) ironic to circumnavigate Australia (and) lose it at the bar.”

They made it.

Reference

Extracts from Ken Messenger's "From Evans Head and back (around Australi) 1964”