First plumbing showroom opens in Casino

Casino Williams Building have opened a plumbing showroom. Pictured is Richmond Valley Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald, William's Steve Sutton, Phil Cornish, mayor Robert Mustow, Group Divisional manger Lyndon Poirrier, William's purchasing officer Kristin Cheeseman and in the bath, Jake Williams from the Murwillumbah Williams. Susanna Freymark

AN UPSTAIRS storeroom at Williams Building Supplies at Casino Industrial Estate has been converted into a sleek, modern plumbing showroom.

A first for Casino, the showroom has on display, brushed chrome shower heads, black taps, free-standing claw feet bathtubs and a mirror that lights up with the slightest touch.

The latest technology on bathroom and plumbing fittings is on show in an air-conditioned room.

Branch manager Phil Cornish said they can now supply Casino with the best.

Plumber Mark Moran was at the opening on Wednesday and was impressed with the range.

"I can bring clients here and show them the different brands and styling,” Mr Moran said.

Jake Williams, son of the founder of the company, travelled from Murwillumbah to be at the showroom opening.

With a stunning display so close to home, Casino can browse and buy in comfort at Williams.

Check out the new showroom at 14 Cassino Dr, Casino.