Jeff Horn
Jeff Horn
News

First pictures of boxing star’s new daughter

by GRANTLEE KIEZA
27th Jun 2019 3:17 PM
He's famous for overpowering even the fiercest boxers in the ring, but Jeff Horn's newborn daughter brings him to tears. 

So little that she can fit inside one of his boxing gloves, one-week-old Charlotte Lucie Horn has an impact on the former world welterweight champion that no opponent has ever had.

"She's just so beautiful,'' gushes the man who two years ago overpowered the legendary Manny Pacquiao before more than 51,000 people at Suncorp Stadium to become world welterweight champion.

"She's a wonderful baby, always smiling and she has such a placid nature.

"I go weak at the knees with her. She's just like her mum and big sister in personality and I couldn't be happier with her. She's lovely.''

Jeff & Jo Horn with their new arrival Charlotte Lucie Horn, 7 days old. Picture: Annette Dew
Jeff & Jo Horn with their new arrival Charlotte Lucie Horn, 7 days old. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Horn gave up a $2 million payday against Japan's Olympic gold medallist Ryota Murata in Osaka next month so he could be at Charlotte's birth at Greenslopes Private Hospital on June 20 and support wife Jo in the weeks after it.

"I wouldn't have swapped being with Jo for the birth and the time with our babies for all the money in the world,'' Horn said.

"Fights and career opportunities come and go but family is forever.''

Charlotte is a little sister and the spitting image of the Horn's first child, 18-month old Isabelle.

Jeff & Jo Horn, 18-month-old Isabella and new baby Charlotte Lucie Horn, who is only 7 days old. Picture: Annette Dew
Jeff & Jo Horn, 18-month-old Isabella and new baby Charlotte Lucie Horn, who is only 7 days old. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Jeff and Jo couldn't be happier with their young family.

"We are very lucky people,'' said Jo.

"Jeffrey is a great dad, too. He's always been such a caring, soft-hearted guy who puts his family first in everything.''

Horn is training for a return to the ring on August 31 against Melbourne boxer Michael Zerafa in the Victorian city of Bendigo.

It will be his first fight since knocking out Anthony Mundine in just 96 seconds at Suncorp Stadium in November last year.

Horn will be ringside at the Acacia Ridge Hotel tonight (Friday) to support younger brother Ben Horn, who fights Melbourne's Daniel Khobyar in his second professional fight.

Jeff & Jo Horn with Isabelle, 18-months-old, and new baby Charlotte Lucie Horn, 7 days old. Picture: Annette Dew
Jeff & Jo Horn with Isabelle, 18-months-old, and new baby Charlotte Lucie Horn, 7 days old. Picture: Annette Dew
