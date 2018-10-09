First OD of rhino painkiller hits NSW

THE illegal synthetic opioid Carfentanil - 10,000 times more powerful than morphine - has been identified at the centre of a drug overdose in NSW in a case believed to be one of the first of its kind in the state.

It comes as doctors received an urgent warning over the weekend from NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant over the highly dangerous drug, of which a dose smaller than a grain of salt could be fatal.

Carfentanil kills many thousands of Americans each year and is at the heart of a public health emergency in the US.

It is used to treat large animals such as elephants and rhinos and, in Australia, is not legally available for human use.

However, border and law authorities have stopped a number of shipments into Australia in recent years, with doctors having long feared that it could flood the market in the same way here as it has in the US.

In her urgent advisory to emergency departments, intensive care units and drug and alcohol services, Dr. Chant warned: "There has been a recent case of Carfentanil overdose in NSW. … Small exposures can produce rapid and extreme opiate effects requiring repeated naloxone doses."

She warned medical workers that the drug is so potent they should not to handle any substances transported with overdosing patients "without full protective equipment including gowns, gloves, eyewear and mask".

She warned that the drug can cause "rapid and extreme opiate effects to those exposed, including bystanders and health care workers".

Paramedics have been told the substance should only be transported with the patient - to aid with identification and treatment - in a sealed container and in the department medication cupboard.

Dr Jennifer Stevens is spearheading a campaign to combat the opioid drug crisis. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Dr Chant's advisory warns: "Exposure routes can include: topical, inhalation, ingestion, and needle-stick." The drug can be in liquid or powder form.

Her advisory gave details of treatment with the overdose reversal drug, naloxone.

With NSW's opioid crisis having reached new levels, the presence of Carfentanil in the illicit drugs system is creating shockwaves in the health industry.

Dr Jennifer Stevens, pain medicine specialist at St Vincent's Hospital said: "This is terrible, this is what we have all been fearing in the fight against opioids.

"If people think they are taking straight heroin or fentanyl and use this and it's not what they were expecting then it becomes incredibly dangerous. It is very easy to overdose on it.

"It makes it harder to predict the effect of what you inject. If your drug has traces of this in it, it can have an effect way in excess of what you were taking. It is of an entirely different magnitude.

"If you are going to inject make sure you have naloxone available and that those around you know how to use it. We have to hope that the Carfentanil is just a sporadic case and not the start of something big."

A statement from NSW Health said the overdose was confirmed in late September. The patient was saved by medical professionals.

"Carfentanil is not legally available for human use," a spokesperson for NSW Health said.

"Anyone responding to a suspected overdose in a friend or family member should immediately call an ambulance on 000 and continue to provide support and naloxone if available."