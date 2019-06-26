First Mullum Music Festival line-up unveiled

ANNOUNCED: Above, US musician Joe Pug is coming to Mullum Music Festival.

MULLUM Music Festival has announced 13 acts for its 12th festival this November.

Organisers are getting ready to roll out the green carpet for a mix of international, national and local artists, playing stages, walking the streets and dancing in halls over four days this coming spring.

Festival Director Glenn Wright has confirmed the first part of this year's line-up.

Nano Stern

Chilean artist Nano Stern.

Playing Mullum for the second time, Chilean artist Nano Stern emerged from the underground punk rock scene to spread his wings with classical and jazz training.

His music pays homage to Chilean poetry and music traditions, but instils hope in those hungry for social justice.

Sibusile Xaba

South African artist Sibusile Xaba has been touted as the linchpin in South Africa's new generation of jazz musicians.

This KwalZulu-Natal-born guitarist and vocalist is an acoustic guitar master.

Mojo Juju

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED: Mojo Juju combines release with tour. Contributed

Aria-nominated Mojo Juju is best known for her break-through album Native Tongue.

Her music traverses R'n'B, hip hop and Soul.

It took Mojo Juju four years to make her latest album.

Born and raised in regional NSW, Filipino on her father's side, Wiradjuri on her mother's, and identifying as a queer woman of colour, Mojo Juju has always been aware of the visibility of her difference, and the uninvited scrutiny and questions that come with it.

Lucie Thorne

Melbourne songstress Lucie Thorne will bring a taste of her brilliant forthcoming art/pop album Kitty and Frank, to be released internationally on August 26.

It traces the wild true stories of young frontier woman Kitty Walsh and her lover, the charismatic bandit and bushranger Frank Gardiner.

In the 1860s, gold fever came to Wheogo, near Parkes, NSW, and it didn't end well.

Emma Donovan and The Putbacks

Acclaimed indigenous vocalist Emma Donovan and Melbourne rhythm combo The PutBacks come together to perform a concert of hard hitting and heartfelt soul.

The music has a gritty uniquely Australian sound, a tour de force funk and soul.

Allensworth

Hailing from Southern California, Jamie Allensworth fuses rock and soul into a melting pot of true life stories.

Over the last 15 years, Allensworth have received great recognition for their contributions to southern California music taking home awards such as Best Live Band, Best Soul and R&B band,

Z-Star Trinity

Z-Star is the basis of a kaleidoscope of music projects by UK artist Zee Gachette. She will bring a trio line up to create Z-Star Trinity - joined by Australians Beck Flatt on drums and Boi Crompton on bass.

Joe Pug

The Flood in Colour is the upcoming release by US artist Joe Pug, out in July.

There's the ethereal pedal steel guitar of this Texan indie artist who has released two EPs, as well as the albums Messenger, The Great Despiser and Windfall.

Sunnyside

Melbourne purveyors of funk and dedicated disciples of the groove, Sunnyside invite you on a journey of body heat discovery with tunes made fresh from the bedroom.

Follow them, as percussive driven instrumental odysseys seek to bring a smile to your beautiful face.

Thando

Australian hip-hop artist Thando . Vito Mirr

Zimbabwean-born, Melbourne-based singer songwriter Thando Sikwila, with her electric presence and powerhouse big soul voice.

She can give you goosebumps with her soul and gospel music, but she can also put a crowd to dance with her band.

Thando appeared on The Voice Australia season three, and played Effie White in Australia's first professional production of Dreamgirls.

Ruby Boots

Rebecca Louise 'Bex' Chilcott, known professionally as Ruby Boots, is an Australian singer-songwriter who sings country and Americana music.

Boots had vocal nodules, which she worked to remove using non-surgical methods. It required a three-year break from singing, during which time she took classes and ran local open mikes.

In 2016, Boots relocated to the United States, and now lives in Nashville.

In 2018, Boots released her second full length record, Don't Talk About It.

She wrote a song, which is sung acappella, called I Am a Woman, with Nashville-based musician Nikki Lane.

The Wilson Pickers

The Wilson Pickers is a country blues band formed in 2008 by Ben Salter, Danny Widdicombe, Andrew Morris, Sime Nugent and John Bedggood.

Perhaps the appeal of The Wilson Pickers is no accident.

Between them the band members have released over 30 recorded albums and have worked with or instigated beloved musical acts such as The Gin Club, Sweet Jean, Tim Rogers, The Painted Ladies, Bernard Fanning, Kasey Chambers and Shane Nicholson and Giants of Science.

Alysha Brilla

Alysha Brilla is a 2018 Juno Award Nominated artist, music producer and songwriter.

Her music, blogs and spirituality are inspired by growing up with parents from two different cultural and religious backgrounds; an Indo-Tanzanian father who immigrated to Canada and a Canadian mother of European settler heritage.

Her music draws on the influences of her unique background, blending Indian and East African sounds with a contemporary aesthetic.