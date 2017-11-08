FIRST LOOK: Tour of Ballina's first brewery

Father-son duo Matt and Lou Wilson , of Seven Mile Brewery, hope to open their Ballina craft beer precinct by the end of December.

Father-son duo Matt and Lou Wilson , of Seven Mile Brewery, hope to open their Ballina craft beer precinct by the end of December. Claudia Jambor

THE father-son duo behind Ballina's first brewery expect to pour their first schooners by the end of next month.

Despite facing some setbacks, Lou Wilson, his son Matt and a third partner in the business have been working hard to open Seven Mile Brewing Company to patrons for the summer holidays.

And now that their state-of-the-art brew house, imported from San Diego, has been installed, Lou and Matt say they're very close to launching the Southern Cross Dr craft beer precinct.

The whole project was about two years in the making.

FIRST LOOK: Ballina's new brewery:

Lou said his vision for Seven Mile Brewery included a bar and tasting area for patrons to come in and enjoy craft beer fresh off the production line.

Eventually, Lou said he aimed to partner with a locally-based food truck to serve meals.

Head brewer Matt said all grain and wheat used for brewing would be sourced in NSW with waste from production to be given to a Ballina Shire farmer to feed livestock.

When the brewery opens, Matt said they would craft a selection of three beers - a pale and summer ale as well as the Indian Pale Ale - that would be "approachable but still interesting" for mainstream drinkers.

Seven Mile's summer ale will be crafted with 100% Australian ingredients and hops.

He hoped to expand to brew five or six beers, with the structures in place to one day develop a canning line.

The pair have slated the official opening of the brewery for next January.