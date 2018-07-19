FIRST LOOK: Snoop Dogg hotdogs at Splendour

CALVIN Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, television personality and actor.

He's not in person at Splendour in the Grass this year, but he reigns supreme from this morning at North Byron Parklands as one of the main art pieces at the festival: Snoop Dogg in Hotdogs.

INFLATABLE: Snoop Dogg in Hotdogs is one of the arts pieces at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Tom Steele

The piece was created by Collective Cool Shit, a group of artists based in Barcelona that has brought pieces to previous festivals such as Nicholas Cage on a Cage and Happy Kanye.

One of the members of the collective is Dave Glass, also known as Danger Dave, an Australian artist based in Europe.

Speaking from Lisbon, Portugal, Danger Dave explained the concept behind this year's piece.

Where are you based now?

I'm originally from Sydney. Moved to Barcelona many moons ago looking for the European dream, and claiming myself to be an artist

What was the inspiration for this piece?

Snoop Dogg, hot dogs and the American dream.

It's about juxtaposing two powerful icons in popular culture and creating something new.

Is it interactive?

It's a flourishing forest of Snoop Dogg Hot Dogs. Take a stroll, smoke a joint make some friends.

How long does it take you to design, make and get the piece ready to transport?

It takes 12 months.

We start the day after Splendour ends each year.

As an artist, you're always striving to create something new, engage more people and do it better.

Basically, we never stop.

Where was this piece done?

Lisbon and Melbourne.

Are you working on any other piece for a festival at the moment?

Yes! We have a piece that will form part of Sculptures by The Sea in Sydney. It will be epic, come by in October if you're free.

Will you guys be selling clothing again at Splendour this year?

Absolutely. The art and the fashion go hand in hand. It's part of the story and we encourage you to exit through the gift shop

Where can people see more of your clothing range?

They can by visiting our website: coolshit.me