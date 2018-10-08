First look at resort's $1.7m Hamptons-style summer house

Damian Mills (left) and Alex McMahon The Summer House nears completion at Seachange Toowoomba, over 50s living. Hampton Street. Pradella Property Ventures . Harristown. October 2018

HUTCHINSON Builders' Damian Mills has never worked on a construction project with as much timber as the summer house at Pradella's upcoming Seachange Lifestyle Resort in Toowoomba.

Work is nearly finished on the $1.7 million showpiece at the front of the multi-million dollar retirement resort, which has been dubbed "the Hamptons in Harristown".

Featuring handmade birdsmouth joints and trusses, Mr Mills said the Hamptons-style summer house on Hampton St was worth the wait ahead of its November 1 opening.

"All the actual carpentry we had to do, like traditional joints, building all trusses and timber that was used is not normally used in construction," he said.

"I've never built anything with this much timber work before, especially with all the birdsmouth joints and coordination involved.

"The carpenters we got here did a fantastic job - they took their time and the end product shows."

Pradella Property Ventures, which announced the $71 million resort in October last year, wants to eventually sell more than 160 dwellings inside a massive gated community.

Sales and marketing director Alex McMahon said the summer house was a statement of intent for the rest of the project.

"We've got practical competitions being achieved now so we're going to go through and check the thing and then Hutchies will be pretty much of out of here in 10 days and then we'll just fit it out with furniture," he said.

"We're moving for a launch on November 1 and then we'll do an open day on November 10 for the public.

"This is designed as a low-key space for family and friends - everything is a big open plan, we'll have billiards, darts and a little mini-library, kitchen. Outside, there is a pool, fire pit and tennis court.

"We've basically done 70 per cent of the development in regards to civil infrastructure, so they'll be done by the time the summer house opens."

The company also planned to start work on the $4 million country club next year.

For more information, head to www.seachangelifestyleresorts.com.au.