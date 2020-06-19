Menu
The new Woolworths is set to open at Epiq Marketplace, Lennox Head.
FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

Marc Stapelberg
19th Jun 2020 11:30 AM
MORE than 240 pallets worth of grocery stock, or 10 full semi-trailers, have been unpacked at Lennox Head's new Woolworths store in preparation for the grand opening on Saturday.

It has been a busy week for store manager Gus Plater.

He said he was excited the new 2550sqm Woolworths was finally ready to open at Epiq Marketplace, which has four new pickup bays instead of the planned two.

"Just with the demand of online gorceries and the pickup service, more and more customers are going towards that service (instead of) to going into the store," he said.

"Obviously that was acclerated going into the COVID lockdown."

Mr Plater said the store had the latest front end features and a full production bakery with stonebake pizza and fresh bread daily.

The store boasts a 74-strong team of staff, with 25 Lennox Head locals on board.

Clarence Property's Kelle Murphey said Saturday would see the official opening of Woolworths and BWS, with the other retailers to open through the coming weeks and months.

It is part of the release of Stage 5 of Epiq Lennox with Hutley Drive now open to the public.

Further retailers and services to open will include Chempro Chemists, Epiq Medical Centre, Surfit Fitness, The Source Bulk Foods, Phat Belly Asian Kitchen and Bytes @ Epiq Dentistry.

The team from S and M Espresso will have a cafe in the centre called Cortado.

Ms Murphey said the coronavirus pandemic had been an enormous challenge and had pushed the opening of the specialty stores back.

However she said the community response had been positive towards the development.

