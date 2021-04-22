FIRST LOOK: Locals in the spotlight in new Stan show

Streaming giant Stan has released a sneak peek at one of the more recent productions filmed on the Northern Rivers.

Eden was filmed across Lismore, Byron Bay and Ballina in mid 2020.

The show unfolds in an idyllic coastal town where the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events.

"Long buried secrets are dragged into the open as lives and deeds intersect over one fractured summer and its aftermath," the synopsis reads.

Viewers can catch sight of the iconic Byron lighthouse in the new trailer as well as glimpses of our stunning hinterland and beaches.

When speaking to The Northern Star last year, Cloud Production's Fiona Eagger said the show hired "well over 200 people" including many locals in production.

Actors Sophie Wilde and Bebe Bettencourt play the main characters in the upcoming Stan series Eden, filmed in August 2020.

The show also features a host of local and international names including Keiynan Lonsdale (Love, Simon), Cody Fern (American Horror Story) and TV Week Gold Logie Award-winner Samuel Johnson (Molly).

All eight episodes of the series are shot by award-winning cinematographer Geoffrey Hall (Stan Original Series Bloom).

While an official release date is yet to be announced, it is expected to hit our screens within the coming months.

It comes as Melissa McCarthy returns to Lismore this week to shoot Netflix comedy series, God's Favourite Idiot.

In the meantime, check out the trailer below:

