FIRST LOOK: Lennox Head's newest development

Elders Lennox Head licensee-in-charge/director Michael King said the development was a unique and rare opportunity due to its size and proximity to the beach.

"Originally it was an old motel site built over two blocks and an old home next door," he said.

"Developer Craig Watson was able to get them all together and combine them.

"You probably will not be able to get the opportunity to do this in Lennox Head again and so it is a unique and rare situation."

He said developers Craig and Keris Watson had been working on this project for 6-7 years with actual construction taking 18 months.

"Craig is retaining the restaurant/bar space and Keris is a well-known artist and has done the whale sculpture, and if you take a close look at it there is a tiny point of interest inside the whale."

Mr King said Elders Lennox Head was the first business set to be in at the end of the month with the rest of businesses in the throes of fitting out their offices.

He said there would there would be a bar and restaurant downstairs, with a cafe space still awaiting a tenant, and Elders taking up the last ground space.

Mulcahy Lawyers, who have been in the town for 25 years will be upstairs in Unit 3, with Jones and Associates Accountants in Unit 5, Bushfire certifiers Peter and Haley Thornton in Unit 6, Dr Angus Lambie of Lennox Point Dental in Unit 7 and Stuart and Deb Richardson of Aus Flight Handling in Unit 4.

There are 24 car parks in the centre of the complex with four townhouses on the beach side built over three levels with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an elevator and a plunge pool.

The townhouses cover 300 square metres each.

The architect for the project was Alan Logan.

North Coast Commercial Real Estate managing director Chris Harley said it showed good confidence in the commercial and retail market in Lennox Head and North Coast.

He added there was still one space available that had been approved for a cafe, a highly sort after opportunity in the 'golden mile', but mentioned it could also be used for retail or office space just as easily.