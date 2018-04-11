First look inside new Mexican restaurant

Zambrero franchise operator Matt Nash and employees Denay O'Reilly and Ruby Duckworth are excited to open the eatery and start serving food for the Lismore public.

Marc Stapelberg

ZAMBRERO'S is open to the community from today!

The much anticipated Mexican with a mission franchise opens for business from 10am to 10pm at the Lismore Quickstop.

Locals have been passing the shop front for weeks wondering when the newest addition to the Lismore CBD would be open, giving them more variety of good options in town.

Zambrero's Franchise Partner Matthew Nash said the 16 new staff members had been working hard over the past couple of days in preparation for the big opening.

"We had a few staff come up to our Tugun store and they all have done really well, and now we have had two days here they just keep on getting better and better,” Mr Nash said.

"I think we are ready to take on what Lismore has to offer.”

He said he anticipates a busy day today, considering all the buzz around the new store on social media.

"If it is anything like our other openings it should be big and I believe Lismore is ready for us,” Mr Nash said.

"The amount of people that keep on coming to our door to see if we are open, we are definitely going to have a couple.”

Mr Nash was no stranger to the big grand opening, having already opened two other Zambrero's restaurants in NSW and South East Queensland.

"We have one in Tugun and one in Tweed Heads,” he said.

"We decided to come down to Lismore because we've been local to this area since the 1990's, and because this is a town that would love Zambrero's.

"It's a nice country town - me and my dad prefer that over a big city any day.”

For opening day only, customers can purchase two of their signature dishes for a crazy discounted price.

"Our opening day is trial by fire because we do $5 burritos and bowls,” Mr Nash said.

"A bit over half price off!”

On top of that with every burrito or bowl sold, a meal will be donated to feed someone in need.

"Every burrito or bowl that is purchased, Rise Against Hunger sends out rice and soy lentils packaged to any country that is in need at that moment,” Mr Nash said

"For Food Bank Australia, if you purchase any of our retail products we send it out to any town in Australia that needs it.”

Under the Plate 4 Plate initiative, Zambrero's has donated more than 21,700,000 meals.

"And counting... we hope to hit one billion by 2025,” Mr Nash said.