FIRST LOOK: Check out Lismore's shiny new Spotlight store

SPOTLIGHT has opened its brand new store on the Bruxner Highway at South Lismore, in the old Masters building.

The company's regional manager, Wayne Ewin, said the "new format" store was a pleasure for customers to journey through with each department effortlessly flowing into the next.

"We have new fixtures and signage - our brand new dress fixtures display our fabrics a lot better than our old ones," he said.

"It's a great shopping experience for our customers."

The first customer at Lismore's new Spotlight. Cath Piltz

Spotlight is Australia's leading craft and DIY shopping destination with ranges spanning across party, kitchen and dining, lounge and bedroom, craft and sew, hobby and art, and bathroom and laundry.

Staff are enthusiastic about the new store too, with some travelling from the Gold Coast to help with today's set-up.

Matt said he loved the new layout: "It's great, it makes everything really easy to locate."

Staff and customers at the new Spotlight store. Cath Piltz

Di Butler, of South Lismore said it was great that the new store was out of the flood zone, and with excellent car parking facilities.

Spotlight will be open until 9pm tonight with live music, face painting, give-aways and more.