FIRST LOOK: Ballina Fair unveils major redevelopment

BALLINA Fair's southern mall redevelopment has been officially opened this morning.

The new section of the shopping centre will be opened with a traditional Welcome to Country, followed by the ribbon cutting by Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright and Paul and Connie from Gem-Array Jewellers.

Cotton On Mega will open its doors today, with its suite of brands: Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Cotton on Kids and Rubi Shoes.

See the new look Best & Less store and the internal connection to the cinemas.

On Saturday, popular craft shop Kaisercraft will open with its range of arts, crafts, gifts and homewares.

Saturday will also see the grand opening of the southern mall, with face painting and Shorty Brown balloon artist from 10am until 2pm.

There will also be free fairy floss and popcorn, and Cotton On's special offer of a free duffel bag for any spend over $50.