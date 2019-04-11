First look at what weather will be like for school holidays

First look at what's in store weather-wise for the school holidays.

FESTIVAL punters and parents of school-aged children will be hoping for fine weather over the school holidays and long weekend, but it's looking like it will be a wet start.

About 50mm of rain is forecast early next week after a drizzly weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a very high chance of showers, between 10-10mm of rain on Monday, up to 15mm on Tuesday and another 20mm for Wednesday for Byron Bay.

Similar rainfall totals are forecast for Ballina, with levels decreasing away from the coast.

Up to 35mm is forecast for Lismore from Monday to Wednesday.

This is forecast after the weekend, where we will see widespread, but light showers across the region from today until Sunday (around 15mm in total).

Temperatures across the region are forecast in the mid 20s all week.

Byron Bay forecast from the weather bureau. BoM

Fortunately for the punters and those who have spent countless hours planning one of the biggest festivals in the country, some forecasts expect rain to ease later next week.

The Northern Rivers 28-day rainfall forecast from Elders Weather predicts a low chance of rain Thursday, medium chance on Friday becoming less likely again after this for a week.

But, they do note that over eastern Australia the cold front events with potential to bring widespread rain are expected about April 19 to April 23, April 27 to May 1, and May 11 to May 15.

While it looks okay now, punters should know Bluesfest has been known to throw some fairly unpredictable weather in the mix.

While the festival grounds are equipped for this, wet weather gear should be at the ready in case of rain during the event.