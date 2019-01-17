First look inside former Games village

Nurse Georgia Johnson and her dog Duke are one of the first to move into the Smith Collective, the former Comm Games Village. (Photo/Steve Holland)

Nurse Georgia Johnson and her dog Duke are one of the first to move into the Smith Collective, the former Comm Games Village. (Photo/Steve Holland)

THE first resident of the former Commonwealth Games Athletes Village has taken advantage of having the $550 million complex all to herself.

Nurse Georgia Johnson and her dog Duke, the first to move into Southport's Smith Collective this week have been soaking up the solitude - and exclusive access to the pools, gyms and seven hectares of parkland.

The twenty six year old who had just moved out of home, said she was excited to be the first on site and to eventually welcome her 2500 neighbours.

"All the empty apartments are strange, so I have been welcoming people when they arrive, it is very exciting," Ms Johnson said.

The emergency nurse said she would be saving at least $50 a week on parking, now she can walk to work at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"It is great, I wanted to be around like minded people,"

Nurse Georgia Johnson and her dog Duke are one of the first to move into the Smith Collective, the former Comm Games Village. (Photo/Steve Holland)

Modelled on build-to-rent communities in Europe and the US, the Smith Collective aims to redefine the traditional rental process by forgoing individual landlords.

Managed by a single operator residents will also be able to paint walls and have pets.

With 18 apartment towers, 82 two-storey townhouses and a 6280 sqm retail hub, Smith Collective is one of the city's largest urban renewal projects and has already secured tenancies from major retail players Woolworths and BWS.

The residences will ultimately accommodate about 2500 people across 532 one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments, 637 two-bedroom apartments and 82 townhouses.

More than 1500 people have made residential inquiries since the project launched in October.