COnfetti during Kingswood set at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
COnfetti during Kingswood set at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
First look at Splendour weather forecast

17th Jul 2018 12:22 PM

SPLENDOUR in the Grass is set to take place this weekend - with music fans heading to Byron Bay for sets from Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Vampire Weekend.

Fortunately for the punters and those who have spent countless hours planning one of the biggest festivals in the country, forecasters expect fine weather.

When the fun kicks off on Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology expect a partly cloudy day with temperatures reaching 21C, and only a slight chance of a shower (20 per cent) - no more than a few millimetres.

Overnight temperatures will fall to between 7 and 11C so pack your warm gear too for the nights.

BoM predicts similar partly cloudy conditions over the weekend but lower temperatures, with a top of 17C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday.

This is after a dry week too so the grounds should be nice and dry.

But as good as it looks now, SITG has been known to throw some fairly unpredictable weather in the mix - remember Splendour in the Mud in 2015? - It never hurts to pack some wet weather gear just in case. Check out the forecast below.

No matter what the weather has in store, SITG has got you covered with the stalls, including:

Superdry - Find them in a double decker bus with bum bags, jackets, socks and jocks. They also have an exclusive Dry Suit for punters incase of wet weather.

 

Rimmel - Makeup on offer.

Lack of Colour - Australian hat label offering a free custom embroidery with any purchase on Friday and Saturday.

