First look at new Gossip Girl reboot

by Lexie Cartwright
12th Nov 2020 9:51 AM

 

Spotted: A series of new kids on the upper east side block.

We've finally been given a first look at the Gossip Girl reboot almost a decade on since the finale aired.

In some welcome news, a much more diverse cast of privileged private school teens can be seen in photos taken during filming this week at the Metropolitan Museum of Art - affectionately dubbed the Met steps.

The HBO Max series, which will stream locally on Binge when it drops next year, is set eight years after the events of Gossip Girl - which ended with Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) getting married.

Dan - who was revealed as the elusive gossip girl on the last episode following six seasons - quit his post on the social site, and now a new generation is taking over.

Screenwriter Joshua Safran, who was an executive producer on Gossip Girl for its first five seasons, admitted there was a lack of diversity in the original which has been corrected.

"There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show," he said in a 2019 interview with Vulture.

"I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the '90s, the school didn't necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. "So this time around the leads are non-white. There's a lot of queer content on this show.

"It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that.

"The thing I can't say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist."

The original GG gang.
Gossip Girl first aired back in 2007 and fans quickly fell in love with its central characters including Serena, Dan, Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford).

It has not been confirmed whether or not any of the OG gang will reprise their roles, but original narrator Kristen Bell is returning to voice gossip girl.

 

 

Originally published as First look at new Gossip Girl reboot

