Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

$4m boat launched at Yamba Marina
Business

FIRST LOOK: $4m boat hits the water in Yamba

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
8th May 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YAMBA Welding and Engineering owner Bill Collingburn has watched hundreds of his boats be lifted into the water.

"I used to get nervous, but not any more," he said.

He, along with staff and a large crowd of onlookers were on hand to watch their latest boat, a two-year $4m project for NSW Fisheries be lifted into the water at the Yamba Marina this morning.

The patrol boat was lifted by two cranes from the back of a truck, and into the water to be ready for use.

Take a look at the video above, and the photos The Daily Examiner captured this morning.

Photos
View Gallery
bill collingburn drone footage nsw fisheries yamba yamba welding and engineering
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        premium_icon ‘Paleo Pete’ Evans set to open North Coast 'healing' clinic

        Business The controversial celebrity chef’s company has got the green light to open a new 'heal' business.

        • 8th May 2020 3:25 PM
        • 1 Uncle
        Intersection ‘instils fear’, but Lismore MP has a plan

        premium_icon Intersection ‘instils fear’, but Lismore MP has a plan

        News Intersection has terrible crash history and it’s now time for action

        Will Casino ever get its biohub?

        premium_icon Will Casino ever get its biohub?

        News This is not science fiction -- we can create fuel from organic waste

        I want to stop other people being murdered in nursing homes

        premium_icon I want to stop other people being murdered in nursing homes

        News DAUGHTER speaks out as anniversary of mother’s murder approaches.