Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alceon Group has announced it will open a new Lego store Chermside, which will contain features similar to the Sydney store, which opened in March.
Alceon Group has announced it will open a new Lego store Chermside, which will contain features similar to the Sydney store, which opened in March.
Whats On

First LEGO certified store for Brisbane

Michelle Smith
by and Michelle Smith
30th Aug 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE is about to get its first LEGO certified store.

Alceon Group, which holds the rights to open new LEGO stores in Australia and New Zealand, plans to open the store at Westfield Chermside before the end of the year.

Another new store is planned for QIC's Robina Town Centre on the Gold Coast.

 

Pick-A-Brick Walls are a key element of Lego Certified Stores.
Pick-A-Brick Walls are a key element of Lego Certified Stores.

 

The Chermside store will include key elements to all LEGO certified stores: Pick-A-Brick Walls, Build-Your-Own Minifigure stations and custom Lego brick engraving.

It will also incorporate many custom-built design features including brick built mosaics and 3D models of local icons.,

Alceon Group Executive Director Richard Facioni said, "We are confident that brick fans of all ages will enjoy these new world class retail experiences, with signature features that are a tribute to creativity and innovation.

"Supporting imagination is a central premise of the stores with many hands-on, interactive brick experiences."

 

Brisbane’s first Lego certified store will open at Westfield Chermside this year.
Brisbane’s first Lego certified store will open at Westfield Chermside this year.

 

There is already a LEGO Certified Store at Dreamworld, Coomera and a LEGO Education centre at South Brisbane

There is also Bricks n Fun, a LEGO Specialty Store and LEGO Buildroom, at Capalaba.

More Stories

chermside lego shopping shopping brisbane

Top Stories

    Meatworks employee confesses to importing gun ‘silencer’

    premium_icon Meatworks employee confesses to importing gun ‘silencer’

    Crime THE Goonellabah father-of-three tried to import a package he'd bought online, containing an illegal firearm suppressor.

    Shocking images of dam as drought worsens

    premium_icon Shocking images of dam as drought worsens

    Weather Shocking satellite images of drought-stricken Northern NSW town

    After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    premium_icon After 22 years, search finally ramps up for missing Marion

    News "We have had some wins which are bittersweet"

    CRIME SPREE: 'Every parent is sleeping with a cricket bat'

    premium_icon CRIME SPREE: 'Every parent is sleeping with a cricket bat'

    News Top cop says it's important for every crime to be reported to police