First land release at coastal village in 20 years

Vacant lots are going for auction at Bayside Brunswick Heads.

THE first release of vacant land in Brunswick Heads in 20 years will go up for auction this weekend.

Bayside Brunswick Heads is a 160-lot development south of the village, and its first 12 lots are now ready to be built on.

Marketing agent Todd Buckland, from Byron Shire Real Estate, said the long-awaited development had State Government approval.

"These 12 lots are ready to be developed now because the drainage is ready, the others still need some work,” he said.

"We haven't had any land released there in 20 years ... it's been a long wait if you've wanted vacant land in Brunswick Heads.”

More than 100 enquiries have been made ahead of Sunday's auction.

Mr Buckland said a lot of the interest had been from people already living on the Northern Rivers.

"We're hearing that people have been waiting for this land to be released,” he said.

"I'm feeling confident (about the auction), but you don't want to be over-confident about it. Prices at Brunswick Heads have come a long way and maybe it's not going to be affordable for a lot of people.

"I think in general people understand what has happened in Brunswick Heads ... they've been looking at what houses are selling for here.”

The Bayside development is located off Omega Circuit, near Simpsons Creek.

The 12 lots being auctioned on Sunday range from 600sqm to 860sqm and Mr Buckland expected some of the larger blocks to fetch "a lot more” than the smaller ones.

"I think the range will start in the low $400,000s, but it will depend on the competition,” he said.

"We could see some going for $500,000-$600,000 plus.”

Mr Buckland has been in real estate for more than 15 years, and said the attraction of Brunswick Heads was that it was still a quiet coastal village.

"It's what Byron Bay was like 25 years ago, before it became the victim of its own popularity,” he said.

"People who used to love Byron Bay are now looking to move to Brunswick Heads.

"The town's planning constraints will stop a lot of that intensity of development from happening ... basically the village will stay as it is.”

The auction will be held on Sunday, December 17, at the Brunswick Heads Primary School. Registrations start from 10am.

For more information visit www.byronshirerealestate.com.au or phone the Byron Shire Real Estate office on 6685 1754.