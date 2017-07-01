First Johnny, now Aquaman to film at North Coast headland

WARNER Bros' $160 million movie, Aquaman, has been given the green light to establish a film set at Hastings Point headland.

The decision came at a hastily-convened extraordinary meeting of Tweed Shire councillors yesterday, which raised concerns rare grass on the headland could be trampled and the rocky foreshore damaged as a result of the production.

HASTINGS POINT: Visitors to the popular Hastings Point, a favourite destination for whale watchers, this week were Ron and Lynn Kermond, Doug and Katy Bray and Lance and Helen Smith. Scott Powick

There was also concern over a lack of public consultation over the production, which will see the top carpark and parts of the headland closed for the duration of the production licence from July 5 to September 15.

The closure coincides with the height of the winter whale-watching season, which draws thousands of visitors each year.

The headland was also the scene of a fan frenzy in June 2015 when Hollywood star Johnny Depp was on set for the latest instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

STAR ATTRACTION: Johnny Depp is pashed by Cabarita's Whitney Aldridge at Hastings in 2015. Contributed

Aquaman will star another box office favourite Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

After more than an hour of debate at council's Murwillumbah chambers, where councillors heard from two Hastings Point residents and the film's location manager, Duncan Jones, support was given for the licence by 6-1, with Greens Mayor Katie Milne the lone dissenter.

Cr Milne defended the ecological values of the site, including its rare grass and rocky foreshore environments.

"As a council we need to understand that we have one of the most beautiful shires in the country but that is because our community has fought fiercely to protect it, otherwise we would be the Gold Coast,” Cr Milne said.

Conservative Cr Warren Polglase supported of the licence and said a little magic from the film industry would benefit the community after a tough, very difficult flood.

Cr James Owen said it could act as a tourism drawcard.

"What a fantastic opportunity for the community, particularly after the devastating floods, I think this is a great way to build the community up, and it's a fantastic opportunity to build the shire up economically,” Cr Owen said.

But Hastings Point Progress Association member Gary Thorpe said other crews had been scoping out the headland.

"Johnny Depp had six days, these have six weeks, what are we going to give the next crew? A year? Where do we draw the line?” he said.

In a letter to councillors, Warner Bros stated the production would employ 700 full-timers, including 70 Tweed ratepayers, with an additional 50 locals employed casually during the shoot. All fuel, supplies and fresh food would be sourced locally.