First it was plants, now thieves steal water cubes

Tuckombil Landcare Inc president Sharron Gillett with members Judy and Malcolm Johnson at the site in Teven where two water tanks have been stolen. Marc Stapelberg

TUCKOMBIL Landcare has had enough. First, it was the disappearing plants.

Then - during ongoing dry conditions - two large water storage container was stolen, first between Christmas and New Year and then again last week.

The "water cubes”, owned and filled by Ballina Shire Council, were both taken from the Teven Memorial Park.

The Tuckombil Landcare group has been undertaking work at the park since 2010, president Sharron Gillett said.

Ms Gillett said while the council had already kindly replaced the cube, allowing them to continue the plants they have been nurturing at the park, they were upset by the ongoing thefts.

Newly planted natives were stolen from the park - which was established by the Korea South East Asia Vietnam Veterans Association in 1993 - in the lead-up to Remembrance Day last year.

Ms Gillett said while the thefts had been a slight on the volunteers who had been putting so much work into the park, it was also an attack on that legacy.

She said the most recent theft of a 1000L water cube occurred between February 7 and 9.

She said the thieves had drained the water - recently topped up by the council - before removing the cube.

While valuable in times of drought, she said the cubes were commonly available.

"The containers are really invaluable if you're on a property,” she said.

"You can get them from recycling centres such as Lismore Revolve Shop.”

Ms Gillett said the Landcare group had planted some 600 trees last year.

Since then, they have been nurturing them keenly to keep them alive through unusually dry conditions. Ms Gillett had some stern words for the thieves.

"It's just that horrible thing,” she said.

"This is a community park.

"It's also a memorial park for veterans.

"There's no excuse.

"Stop being so lazy, and go and get your own cube and go and get your own trees.”