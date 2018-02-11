Menu
First international Splendour 2018 act confirmed

GOOD VIBES: Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.
GOOD VIBES: Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg
Javier Encalada
THE first international act for Splendour in the Grass 2018 has been confirmed.

English musician Matthew 'Murph' Edward Murphy, the lead vocalist and guitarist of The Wombats, confirmed the news on the band's social media accounts.

"We will be coming to Australia in summer, your winter," he said first during a 41 minute video discussing their latest release and answering fans' questions.

But then it all came out, when at 17 minutes of starting the video, Murphy added: "for anyone listening from Australia we are playing Splendour in the Grass this summer."

"Our manager said we can tell you."

Liverpool band The Wombats released their fourth album, Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, on Friday (Saturday morning in Australia).

This album comes after their previous releases: A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation (2007), This Modern Glitch (2011) and Glitterbug (2015).

The Wombats at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
The Wombats at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Although hardly a surprise, given that the band almost confirmed it last time they were in Australia, it's a novelty for bands to ruin the surprise and confirm they are playing Splendour, as the rights to unveil the line up traditionally belong to triple j.

Splendour in the Grass will be held at North Byron Parklands this July 20-22.

