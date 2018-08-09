First home buyers raise the roof

A PLACE TO CALL HOME: A property at 9 North St, Lismore, is attracting a great deal of attention from first home buyers, according to LJ Hooker agent Terry Wallace.

A PLACE TO CALL HOME: A property at 9 North St, Lismore, is attracting a great deal of attention from first home buyers, according to LJ Hooker agent Terry Wallace.

FIRST home buyers punched above their weight in June as they recorded the highest number of new loans approved around the country.

In good news for those looking make the first rung of the property ladder, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Wednesday that first home buyers have made 18.1 per cent of all new loans.

This means they ate the largest slice of the housing finance pie in almost six years, despite an overall slide their most recent housing finance figures.

The ABS revealed the average loan size for first home buyers has also hit a record high of $349,800, which is just above the median house price for Lismore of $338,5000.

The seasonally adjusted figures for June show an overall drop in new lending of 1.6 per cent from the previous month with falls from both investors and owner-occupiers.

While housing finance continues its downward trend, first home buyers have capitalised on a less-crowded market, recording 18.1 per cent of new home loans in June - the highest proportion since October 2012.

One property Northern Rivers first home buyers have on their radar is a three bedroom house at 9 North St, Lismore, which is listed for sale at $299,000.

LJ Hooker agent Terry Wallace said the renovated property has generated a great deal of attention from those looking to stop paying rent and take on a mortgage.

"We are getting a lot of interest looking at this property which is fully renovated and move-in ready," he said.

"Not only does the block, which is just under 600sqm, have a fenced yard, it's close to Lismore Base hospital, shops, pre-schools and loads of parks so it's ideal for a young family."

RateCity research director Sally Tindall said the ABS data showed first home buyers were taking advantage of a cooling market.

"First home buyers are finally getting some time in the sun," she said.

"There's space in the market for them to find their feet without having to go toe-to-toe with cashed-up investors."

The ABS housing finance figures also showed non-bank lenders are continuing to gain market share from the banks.

Non-banks have increased the value of new owner-occupier loans by 13.37 per cent, year-on-year, while banks recorded a drop of 0.81 per cent in the value of new loans over the same period.