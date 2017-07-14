First home buyers edge out investors for a new home

FIRST HOME: The number of first home buyers remain a strong force in the Northern Rivers property market.

FIRST home buyers appear to be taking the plunge ahead of investors a new report has revealed.

The NAB Residential Property Survey results which was released on July 13, showed while first home buyers were more active in both new and established property markets in the June quarter, local investors retreated from the market.

This means FHB are keen to make the first step on the property ladder as house prices are forecast to rise 5% (previously 7.2%) in 2017 and unit prices 3% (was 6.8%).

This is despite a modest growth of 4.3% for detached houses.

According to Realestate.com.au there are over 1600 properties, 755 of which are houses, for sale in the 2480 postcode as this article went to print.

Agents in the Northern Rivers said while first home buyers were out there, low stock levels meant competition could be fierce when it came down to finding a place to call home.

Wal Murray & Co residential sales consultant Gary Wells said first home buyers are very active, although buying can longer to find the property as it's a seller's market.

"There are lots of buyers including first home buyers but there's not enough stock,” he said.

"First home buyers comprise about 33% of our market.”

Katrina Beohm who is the principal of eponymous agency, said for her its a good mix of first and second home buyers as well as investors.

"We are seeing a very wide mix of buyers and there's been plenty of turnover,” she said.

In March the CoreLogic Regional Report to the December quarter was released which showed home value growth moderately increased across the Richmond-Tweed region, with home values rising by less than 10 per cent.

However, sales volumes data shows that the Richmond-Tweed region saw an increase in transaction activity, up 5.3 per cent over the year to November.

The NAB report also suggested after multiple years of very strong growth, Australia's housing market appears to be entering a cooling phase, although evidence points to an orderly adjustment rather than a sharp deterioration.

According to Mr Oster, â€œOur expectations around subdued wages growth remain suggesting affordability will be a major constraint on the market, especially if credit conditions continue to tighten. This along with record levels of housing construction activity (mainly apartments) and moves to limit foreign demand for housing will likely limit the potential for future price gains.