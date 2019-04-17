First grade debut, Scotland season for Jacob Wood

WILLOW WIELDER: Far North Coast cricketer Jacob Wood, who now plays for Randwick Petersham in the Sydney grade competition.

SYDNEY Premier Grade cricket is often described as the toughest club competition in the world.

It has been the launching pad for many of NSW Country cricket's finest, including Adam Gilchrist, Josh Hazelwood and the late Phillip Hughes.

Jacob Wood (Casino Cavaliers) and Lachlan Barnsley (Marist Brothers) are two of the most recent local cricket talents to head to Sydney to try their luck.

Both former Lismore Junior Cricketers of the Year, they played in grade cricket there last season.

Wood was awarded his cap for Randwick Petersham first grade after some strong performances with bat and ball.

He took 24 wickets at an average of 24 including a wicket with his fifth ball in first grade.

He also scored 301 runs and held 14 catches.

Wood is heading to the United Kingdom for his second season in the Scottish Premier League.

He took 40 wickets and scored 378 runs last year and hopes to follow in the footsteps of other Australian cricketers such as Gilchrist, Bruce Yardley, Kim Hughes, Terry Alderman and Peter Clifford, who have all gone on to bigger things after playing in the Scottish competition.

Barnsley was awarded his cap for Gordon first grade following a consistent flow of runs including a 96 in second grade.

He scored 685 runs for the season at an average of 33 and held 12 catches.