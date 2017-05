Owner Michael McGrath and trainer John Dart were all smiles after a win at the Casino greyhounds meeting on Tuesday night. PHOTO: TARRAH VANDERSTOK

OWNER Michael McGrath and trainer John Dart were all smiles after First Fire won the third race, a Maiden Stk (484m), at the Casino greyhounds meeting at Queen Elizabeth Park on Tuesday night.

Returning from a spell, First Fire ($3 favourite) won from Magical Dude ($14.50) and Show Bekim ($7.20).