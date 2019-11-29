First farmer’s market for coastal town will run weekly

FRESH fruit and vegetables, grown locally, will be sold at Evans Head first farmer’s market this Friday.

Market manager Gretta Brown said the market will take a grassroots approach to food access.

The market will include fruit, vegetables, flowers, hand made organic sourdough, locally caught seafood and pasture-raised protein.

There will be hot food options for early sunset dinners too, she said.

Ms Brown is passionate about bringing the community together in a healthy and friendly environment, while celebrating the hard work and efforts of our farming neighbours.

“I think there is something really wholesome about connecting with the grower nursing your vegetables, the baker rolling your bread, or the farmer raising your protein,” she said.

“If we can do this while closing the economic loop, we are not only doing good for each other but in turn we’re looking after the livelihood of mother nature.

Ms Brown wants to inspire the community to be conscious of where their food is coming from and understanding that the small changes we make in our daily lives, can have a huge impact on the livelihood of our community.