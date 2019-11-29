Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gretta Brown has started a farmer's market in Evans Head every Friday.
Gretta Brown has started a farmer's market in Evans Head every Friday.
News

First farmer’s market for coastal town will run weekly

Susanna Freymark
29th Nov 2019 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRESH fruit and vegetables, grown locally, will be sold at Evans Head first farmer’s market this Friday.

Market manager Gretta Brown said the market will take a grassroots approach to food access.

The market will include fruit, vegetables, flowers, hand made organic sourdough, locally caught seafood and pasture-raised protein.

There will be hot food options for early sunset dinners too, she said.

Ms Brown is passionate about bringing the community together in a healthy and friendly environment, while celebrating the hard work and efforts of our farming neighbours.

“I think there is something really wholesome about connecting with the grower nursing your vegetables, the baker rolling your bread, or the farmer raising your protein,” she said.

“If we can do this while closing the economic loop, we are not only doing good for each other but in turn we’re looking after the livelihood of mother nature.

Ms Brown wants to inspire the community to be conscious of where their food is coming from and understanding that the small changes we make in our daily lives, can have a huge impact on the livelihood of our community.

  • Evans Head Farmers Market will run weekly, 3pm-7pm, every Friday afternoon in the carpark below the Surf Club with the first market on Friday, December 6.
producer
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Ballina councillors want to be paid more

        premium_icon Why Ballina councillors want to be paid more

        News HOW much do you think councillors get paid for their work? The answer might surprise you.

        ‘SHATTERED’: Young girl faces slow recovery from snake bite

        premium_icon ‘SHATTERED’: Young girl faces slow recovery from snake bite

        News An 11-year-old girl who was bitten by a tiger snake last week was rushed to Lismore...

        ’WE’RE FAILING’: Council's strong stand on Climate Emergency

        premium_icon ’WE’RE FAILING’: Council's strong stand on Climate Emergency

        News “We’re failing, we’re asleep at the wheel and it’s on our watch."

        VOTE NOW: Nine of the Northern Rivers' best dentists

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Nine of the Northern Rivers' best dentists

        News Voting is open for the region's best dentist