First Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

THE first allocation of tickets to the Falls Festival in Byron Bay will go on sale tomorrow with passes for Falls Friends up for grabs.

Friends of Falls Pre-Sale will be held from 9am to 9pm, Thursday, August 24.

To access the exclusive pre-sale, festival lovers who have attended three or more Falls events had to join in online for access to the pre-sale tickets and other perks.

Friends of Falls applications open on August 10 and closed before the line-up was announced.

This weekend, the Optus Pre-Sale will be held from 9am, Friday August 25 to 9am, Sunday, August 27.

To access this exclusive pre-sale, Optus clients must enter the code word distributed by Optus at www.optusperks.com.au/falls.

General public sale next week

General public tickets go on sale 9am, Tuesday, August 29.

The Byron Bay side of the festival will be a 18+ event at North Byron Parklands, 126 Tweed Valley Way, Yelgun, from Sunday, December 31 2017 to Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Each transaction can purchase tickets for up to six people.

There will be no re-sale facility this year for Falls Festival.

If you're unable to attend the show and have purchased tickets, you will be able to pass or sell them to a friend at face value. (Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend.)

For Northern Rivers residents, the Falls Festival's website suggests "that all local residents purchase tickets through the public sale options online. Nice and easy.”

As an 18+ event, all patrons will need to produce valid photo ID into the venue.

Acceptable forms of valid ID are current Australia driver's license, passport, Government issued Proof of Age Card and/or an international driver's license.

Pricing

3 Day Festival Ticket: $299.00 + $13.83 Fee = $312.83

2 Day Ticket - 31 Dec & 1 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86

2 Day Ticket - 1 Jan & 2 Jan: $249.00 + $12.86 Fee = $261.86

Single Day Ticket - 31 Dec: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Single Day Ticket - 1 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Single Day Ticket - 2 Jan: $149.00 + $8.91 Fee = $157.91

Camping tickets will be sold at $109 + fees.

Car passes will be available to purchase later in the year.

Help

For all questions relating to ticket purchases, delivery, payment or other, festival lovers can contact Front Gate Tickets Customer Service on http://www.ticketmaster.com.au/festivalhelp or call 1300 017 192.

For all other queries visit the Falls Festival FAQ page.