Riley Wellman, Luke Thomas, Nick Fuller, Georgie Griffiths, Andrew Summerville, Randal Jacobson, Vanessa Wernowski, James Greber, Eloise Hayes from Ray White Kyogle.
News

First Casino, now Kyogle: Real estate agency’s big plans

Rebecca Lollback
31st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
A SUCCESSFUL Casino real estate business has expanded, opening a second agency in Kyogle.

Owner of Ray White Rural in Casino, Andrew Summerville, said he and his team were all born and bred in the area and knew the Northern Rivers like the back of their hands.

“We are excited about what we can do in Kyogle,” he said.

“Our immediate goal with the new business is to have a smooth transition and we want to establish our real estate business as a key player in the market.

“Our team is young and we are all hard working and ambitious.

“We are a trustworthy team with a good moral compass and we are all locals with deep knowledge of the area, so that is a definite advantage.

“The livestock market has never been better.

“We are seeing increased demand from western areas who are enjoying a good season.

“In the real estate side of the business we are finding greater interest coming through the Ray White network looking to invest in property in Northern NSW.”

Mr Summerville said Kyogle still had a “small town feel”.

“Without the support of our clients, none of this would have been possible and we are excited to be able to offer our existing and new clients a more personalised service within the Kyogle and surrounding areas,” he said.

Ray White Rural managing director, Stephen Nell, said Kyogle was an “important region”.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Andrew and his team will service the Kyogle community with outstanding service,” Mr Nell said.

“Andrew brings such a wealth of expertise on the livestock front and I cannot wait to see what he achieves from here.

“We’ll be here to support him all the way.”

casino kyogle northern rivers real estate
Lismore Northern Star

