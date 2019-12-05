First art competition at Northern River’s newest art gallery

Richmond Valley Council purchased the RTA Building from the state government for $1 and Casino Art Group is running the first exhibtion there this month. Pictured is Tony Hennessy and the casino Art Group with mayor Robert Mustow, Chris Gulaptis MP and general manager Vaughan Macdonald holding a dollar note.

BEFORE Casino’s new art gallery gets a makeover, there is the RTA becomes ART - History of Casino exhibition next week that pays homage to the building’s RTA history.

Tony Hennessy is the man behind the deliberately named Cassino Art Gallery, and he has big plans for the former transport building.

But first he wanted to hold an exhibition that reflected that history in some way.

Last year, the building was purchased from the state government by Richmond Valley Council for $1.

The Casino Art Group has taken over getting a gallery up and running.

RTA becomes ART is the first step.

Artists can enter a work, on condition all paintings are for sale for $250, with the artist receiving $200 and the gallery $50 in commission. There is a $10 artist entry fee.

The Casino Historical Museum has offered a $300 acquisition prize and the $250 Van Rijn Competition will be judged by Richmond River Express Examiner editor Susanna Freymark.

Don’t miss this historic occasion at the newest art gallery on the Northern Rivers.

All paintings are for sale.

Exhibition and opening of Cassino Art Gallery at 148 Barker St, Casino at 6.30pm. Entry $5. Inquiries phone 0419581130.

Artwork must be delivered to the gallery by December 11 between 10am-2pm

email cassinoartgallery@gmail.com