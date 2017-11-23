Firms 'in bed' with Adani shunned

BYRON Shire Council has resolved not to enter into contracts with companies doing business with Adani, after a motion was tabled by Byron Shire Councillor Michael Lyon today and passed with one small addition - the recommendation they also put pressure on other councils to do the same.

Cr Lyon proposed the motion in protest of Adani's construction of the Carmichael mine planned in Queensland's Galilee Basin.

Councillors voted 7-2 to pass the motion which specifically excludes companies Downer EDI and its subsidiaries the RPQ Group and NSW Spray Seal from present and future contracts with Byron Council.

Nationals Cr Alan Hunter and Labor Cr Paul Spooner both voted against the motion.

The motion included:

The resolution that the council not award future contracts to those companies identified as involved with Adani or the construction of the Carmichael mine, until they renounce any involvement with Adani and the mine.

That the council investigates further, companies to which the council may award contracts that may have any involvement in contracting for the development and operation of the Carmichael mine, or otherwise have ties to Adani.

That the council writes to Downer EDI, the RPQ Group, NSW Spray Seal and any other companies identified in the motion, alerting them to this motion and similar actions in neighbouring councils, and urging them to reconsider their involvement with Adani and the construction of the Carmichael mine.

That the council writes to the Prime Minister and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and to Councils across Australia: "to express in the most respectful terms our extreme concern about the Adani mine and alert them to the contents of this motion”.

"No companies in bed with Adani will be welcome in the Byron Shire,” said Cr Lyon.