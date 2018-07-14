Menu
Firm track the key for Lismore mare

by Geoff Newling
14th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
GRESELIN needs a firm track for the Lismore mare to deliver in the $30,000 Maclean Cup (1400m) at Grafton tomorrow.

The final feature race of the Clarence River Jockey Club's July Racing Carnival has a good field including last year's winner Cash Spinner (John Shelton), Armidale Cup winner Kasharn (Dwayne Schmidt), recent Ipswich winner Zamex (Matt Dunn) and the talented Greselin.

Daniel Bowen prepares Greselin, a five-year-old mare, at Lismore. He has won seven races with her and she has won $98,980 in prizemoney.

For her to win though, Bowen reckons she must have a good track.

"She only goes on the good tracks,” he said.

"When the track is soft she's no good. When she gets a bit of traction she's right.”

He said the track condition was a factor in her ninth to King Lear in the John Carlton Cup at Grafton last week.

"The other day the track was a bit shifty,” he said.

"Hopefully it will be back to a Good surface.

"We had earmarked the Mother's Gift (on Thursday) for her. But she got 59kg.

"She has 56.5kg in the Maclean Cup and over 1400m she shouldn't be too far away.

"She should get a nice run from the barrier (six) too. There might be good tempo and she could slot in third or fourth.”

Stephen Traecey will ride the mare, which won at at Grafton over 1206m on April 3.

Bowen has a few other runners at Grafton tomorrow and thinks Humility "should run a bit of a race” and Peak Hill also has a good chance.

"He should run a nice race on Sunday; he's an improving horse,” he said.

The Maclean Cup has drawn a full field of 14 (with two emergencies).

It has drawn runners from all over including the Tamworth-trained Magical Stance, a former Sydney galloper having his first run for his new trainer.

A seven-year-old gelding son of Al Maher, Magical Stance has won five of his 40 starts and will be ridden by Matt McGuren but has drawn badly in 16.

Another good chance is the Wayne Lawson-trained Blackboard Special.

He said the gelding son of Snitzel "seems okay” but he is worried about the 1400m.

Lawson has twice won the Maclean Cup, with Nautili in 2015 and 2016.

    Local Partners