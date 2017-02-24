Firing up the barbie to support volunteers

Kyogle RFS are looking forward to using their new gas barbecue which will allow them to cater at incidents, celebrate brigade milestones and at open days.

WHEN it comes to bringing Rural Fire Service volunteer fire-fighters together, not much beats a good old barbecue.

Barbecues are important when you are managing catering to feed the crew at an incident or celebrating new members of the brigade when they get their basic qualifications.

Now Kyogle headquarters has received a gas barbecue and gas bottle provided by the NSW RFSA Grant Scheme.

The scheme provides items to NSW Rural Fire Brigades, Support Brigades and Districts with items that are not covered by local council or government funding.

Kyogle Rural Fire Service Brigade deputy captain David Aberdeen said that something as simple as a gas barbecue can be a big help to a brigade.

"Food brings people together and we will use it for social functions, training evenings, and community open days,” he said.

"Bonding as a team is very important and it will also be available for use by the Catering Support Brigade who plays an essential role in keeping our volunteers fed and hydrated during long days and nights on the fire ground.”

Mr Aberdeen said his brigade is thankful to the RFSA for their assistance.

"We would recommend other brigades apply for the grants as the process was simple and easy and we felt very much supported by the Association,” he said.

RFSA President Ken Middleton said the NSW RFSA Grant Scheme was a highly valued support service offered by the association and enhanced a brigade's ability to operate.

"The Grant Scheme offers a means of financial assistance to ensure the men and woman of the NSW Rural Fire Service have access to items and equipment that make performing their duties just that little bit easier.

"These are volunteer members who give up their time to help their community during a time of greatest need and it is wonderful that we can support them while they are supporting us.

"Many of these brigades would not be able to fund raise to gain this equipment because of their remote location so the NSW RFSA Grant Scheme provides a means of assistance to gain items they otherwise may have to go without.”