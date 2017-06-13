Firies to the rescue after fire scare at childcare centre

Fire fighters on scene after an electrical fire scare at the Goodstart Early Learning Childcare Centre, Goonellabah.

YOUNGSTERS and childcare workers put their safety skills to an unexpected test after a fire scare today at the Goodstart Early Learning in Goonellabah.

About 90 kids and staff evacuated the centre shortly after a triple zero call was made reporting an electrical fire shortly after 10am.

Two Fire and Rescue trucks rushed to the scene about 10.10am where fire-fighters discovered a hot joint had occurred in the meter box causing the wiring to melt and a power outage at the building.

Fire fighters on scene after an electrical fire scare at the Goodstart Early Learning Childcare Centre, Goonellabah. Claudia Jambor

Essential Energy arrived soon after, isolating the power from the fuse box as well as the main power supply.

Captain Brett Lowden commended the centre's staff and kids for their quick-thinking and speedy evacuation, saying they took all the right steps.

A fire fighter having a chat to little Jacob and his mum, Elle McDonald during a fire evacuation at the Goodstart Early Learning Childcare Centre, Goonellabah. Claudia Jambor

Some of the firies took the time to chat with some of the kids like Jacob and his mum, Elle McDonald.

The fire-fighter gave the boy a triple zero sticker and congratulated him on his patience during the fire scare.

At this stage it is unknown whether power will be turned back on at the centre.

Fire fighters on scene after an electrical fire scare at the Goodstart Early Learning Childcare Centre, Goonellabah. Claudia Jambor

Good Start staff are determining whether the children will be sent home if the power can be re-connected.

For more information, call the centre on 1800 222 543.