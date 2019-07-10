Firies thank their bosses for letting them respond to fires

THANKS: NCMC has been recognised for its support of employees who are NSW RFS volunteers.

THANKS: NCMC has been recognised for its support of employees who are NSW RFS volunteers. Marc Stapelberg

THE Northern Co-operative Meat Company has been recognised by the NSW Rural Fire Service for its support of employees who are also volunteer firefighters.

The NSW RFS last week honoured 12 businesses across the state who have gone above and beyond to assist their volunteer firefighter employees help the community, including NCMC.

NSW RFS Senior Assistant Commissioner Bruce McDonald presented Supportive Employers Awards to 12 businesses in recognition of their vital contribution to firefighting and emergency response efforts.

"I know having staff called away at short notice, having to down tools in the middle of a job or leaving the office for extended periods, puts pressure on workplace productivity," Mr McDonald said.

"I would like to thank all employers who provide leave to NSW RFS volunteers.

"The NSW RFS Supportive Employers Program recognises businesses who generously grant volunteers leave to attend emergency incidents during work hours without financial disadvantage and also implement measures such as specialised leave or promoting volunteering achievements."

Mr McDonald said the recipients honoured this year include a range of small and large businesses, international corporations and a charity organisation, all located in various areas of the state.

"While the time and effort that volunteers put in is clearly visible, this couldn't happen without supportive employers behind the scenes," he said.

Mr McDonald thanked all employers who support NSW RFS volunteers, noting that having workers off site could be challenging.

"Volunteers continually dedicate their time to protecting communities across the state and this couldn't happen without supportive employers allowing them to do the things they do," he said.

"With the start of the official bush fire season upon us soon, it is reassuring to know we will once again be able to rely on the support of bosses and businesses right across NSW.

"Volunteers continually dedicate their time to protecting communities across the state and this couldn't happen without supportive employers."

The Supportive Employer Program was launched in March 2013 to recognise the essential contribution employers make to the volunteering effort.

Since then 269 businesses have been presented with a Certificate of Appreciation and 84 have received a Supportive Employers Award.