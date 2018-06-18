Menu
LOCAL fire chief Ian Grimwood helps Goonellabah resident Leonie with hard-wired smoke alarm and with identifying potential fire risks.
Don't use your barbecue as a heater, firies

NSW Fire and Rescue Lismore station officer Ian Grimwood and his colleagues paid a Goonellabah resident a very special visit on Sunday.

A beeping smoke alarm had kept her awake since 2am. When she rang the firies later that day, she was told no matter what time of day she could ring them and they would come to change the battery.

"We are here 24 hours a day to provide assistance,'' Mr Grimwood said.

The Lismore firies spent the morning changing the battery in the hardwired smoke alarm and conducted a special safety check of the home.

Called Home Fire Safe, residents can call the fire brigade and officers will come to the property to check for fire hazards.

The safety checks are part of a special new service offered by Fire and Rescue NSW.

Potential sources of fire include overloaded power boards, clothes too close to the heater and barbecues inside, Mr Grimwood said.

"Barbecues's are a big no-no. People bring them inside to keep warm and they give off carbon monoxide which is lethal."

Call Lismore Fire Station (02) 6621 5660 for free home safety check.

Leading causes of fires in the home

1. Kitchen fires - "Keep looking when cooking."

2. Overloaded powerboards.

3. Indoor heaters - "Keep everything a metre from the heater."

4. Check electric blankets for loose or broken wires.

5. Don't bring outdoor heating indoors. Barbecues create carbon monoxide which can be lethal.

