Firies rescue magpie trapped in G'bah library

Goonellabah firefighters and WIRES Northern Rivers recently rescued a magpie from the Goonellabah Library.

WE'VE all heard about firefighters saving cats stuck in trees, but the Goonellabah crew had a bit of a different task last week.

The WIRES Northern Rivers hotline received a call from Pam the librarian at the Goonellabah Community Centre about a magpie was trapped in the foyer.

Usually birds find their own way outside when they get stuck inside a building, but this was not the first time Pam had called WIRES.

Last time they quickly realised there was no chance of the bird finding its way out, so two WIRES volunteers attended and used an extendible pole and a ladder to encourage the magpie back outside.

"This time the same volunteers attended and the same technique was used, but this magpie wasn't going anywhere it was just becoming more stressed,” WIRES posted on its Facebook page.

"Another approach was needed.

"The Goonellabah Aquatic Centre is nearby so an extendible pool scoop was borrowed. Still no joy.

"Option three was to call the fire brigade.”

Before long, the Goonellabah firefighters were at the scene and were able to safely capture the magpie.

WIRES volunteers rehydrated the magpie and released it outside.