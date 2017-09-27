Firies on heightened alert ahead of extreme temps

Rural Fire personnel will be on heightened alert with extreme temperatures predicted tomorrow.

Rural Fire personnel will be on heightened alert with extreme temperatures predicted tomorrow. Casino-Yorklea Rural Fire Brigad

EXTREME heat conditions are predicted for tomorrow, Thursday, and the Rural Fire Service will be on heightened alert.

With temperatures reaching maximums between 35 and 40 degrees celsius RFS Zone Manager, Superintendent Michael Brett said if something does hit the landscape they will be ready.

"We are already on very high alert as it is," he said.

"But with (tomorrow's predicted high temperatures) we will be on rapid response and hopefully hit it with force."

One issue Supt Brett wants people to consider is with the school holidays, older children left at home, while parents are at work, need to know their bushfire plan.

"This is especially true of teenagers on isolated properties who may not be able to leave," he said.

"If roads are blocked because of fires and people can't get in, we won't be letting them in.

"Is there a neighbour your kids can go to? It's the same with animals and pets such as horses in the paddock."

Supt Brett said there were currently four fires the Rural Fire Service were working on.

"They are at reasonably contained status and today we will continue patrolling and mopping up."

Today will see a maximum temperature of 30 degrees celsius and the fire danger is rated high for the Northern Rivers.