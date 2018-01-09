Menu
Firies have worked hard to bring fire under control

Fire crews are on scene at Tuntable Creek near The Channon.
Cathy Adams
Update 1.18pm: A FIRE that has burnt out at least 2ha at Tuntable Creek in now being controlled by the Rural Fire Service crews.

 

Original story, 12.13pm: RURAL Fire Service crews are responding to a fire at Tuntable Creek.

RFS Operations Manager Daniel Ainsworth said crews from The Channon, Dunoon, Nimbin and Goolmangar have responded.

He said fire is located in an old macadamia farm north of Arkinstall Road (near The Channon) and is producing a lot of smoke in a heavily timbered area. He said the smoke could be seen from the Nimbin area.

Operations Manager Daniel Ainsworth said there are no properties currently under threat, but the fire was causing a "lot of embers and smoke to surrounding areas".

