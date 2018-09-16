Menu
Firies called to four bush fires within an hour in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 2:12 PM

FIRE crews are working to contain four bush fires that stated across Ipswich within an hour this afternoon.

Fires were reported at Chuwar, Riverview, Redbank Plains and Calvert between 12.30 and 1.30pm.

Up to 30 crews are on the ground at the fires.

Nine crews are on scene and another 15 are on their way to a large vegetation fire at Bexleigh Lane, Calvert. The fire started just before 1pm.

Four crews are working to put out a vegetation fire at Thornton Rd, Chuwar. That fire broke out just after 12.30pm.

A second vegetation fire has been burning bush land on Verrall St, Riverview since 1pm.

One crew is working to put out a bush fire on Patsy Cres at Redbank Plains. The fire started just before 1.30pm.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area. Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

