Fireys prevent shed fire fuel blast near Casino

SHED FIRE: Around midnight on Monday Rural Fire Service brigades, Tomki, Kaniva, Casino and Wyrallah together with Casino Fire & Rescue attended a shed fire at Irvington.

A HEROIC effort by firefighters prevented fuel from exploding at a shed fire between Lismore and Casino in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rural Fire Services Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews were called to the shed fire, on Carltons Road, Irvington, "just after midnight”.

He said firefighters were a doing an exceptional job, as they face another day of "firestorm risk”.

"When firefighters arrived they found the shed fully alight and it took several hours to bring under control and prevent it from spreading,” he said.

"We had 30 firefighters on scene and they prevented the fire from spreading to fuel storage area, although some farm machinery, including a tractor, ute, forklift and a large amount of hay, was destroyed.”

Insp Ainsworth said the crews from Casino, Kaniva, Tomki and Wyrallah were supported by two fire trucks from Casino Fire & Rescue.

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed and firefighters were still mopping up the scene.

"The fire is still under investigation and we currently have a crew on scene,” he said.

"We worked together well with Fire & Rescue.”

F&R Station Officer Fraser Hindry said firefighters worked hard at the scene with their RFS counterparts.

"The farm machinery and hay inside the shed were pretty well destroyed by fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle out of control blazes including the Long Gully Road Fire at Drake.

Insp Ainsworth confirmed RFS crews were also patrolling the Duck Fire near Bonalbo.

"RFS Aviation Support continues to be operational,” he said.

On social media the Tomki Rural Fire Brigade posted they have been at a shed fire since 1am today.

"It is very sad to see a farmer has lost his crop and his machinery at such a dependent time,” they posted.

"Our thoughts go out to the family affected and we are praying for rain soon.

"If you see this from the Bruxner Highway off Carltons Rd it is under control (and) thank you to all the crews who worked together for all their effort.”