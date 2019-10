NSW Rural Fire Service congregate outside the Lunatic Hotel in Drake as fire fighting efforts continue.

NSW Rural Fire Service congregate outside the Lunatic Hotel in Drake as fire fighting efforts continue. Marc Stapelberg

A HOUSE has been destroyed by fire in Coraki.

Rural Fire Service crews were on their way to help fight bush fires burning in the area when they spotted smoke and went to investigate.

They found a house in Cutler Street well alight.

The occupants were not home at the time and the fire had not been reported to 000.

Police attended the scene.