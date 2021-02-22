Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a hay shed at Fairy Hill. Photo: Casino Rural Fire Brigade.
Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a hay shed at Fairy Hill. Photo: Casino Rural Fire Brigade.
News

Fireys called to hay shed blaze on Summerland Way

Rebecca Lollback
by
22nd Feb 2021 6:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Several fire trucks have been called to a structure fire on the Summerland Way.

The Fires Near Me website states the blaze is at a hay shed at Fairy Hill, north of Casino.

It is listed as "being controlled".

The Casino Rural Fire Brigade confirmed the incident, posting on Facebook: "Trucks are heading out to a hay shed fire in the Fairy Hill area.

"If travelling on the Summerland Way near the incident, please give emergency vehicles room to move.

"Drive slowly and stay to your left if smoke is across the road. Thank you."

More Stories

rural fire service summerland way
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluesfest set to be biggest Australian music event this year

        Premium Content Bluesfest set to be biggest Australian music event this year

        News Even with half its normal audience, and as a seating-only, outdoors event, it would still be the biggest in the country.

        6 bedrooms, 2 wine cellars and your very own elevator

        Premium Content 6 bedrooms, 2 wine cellars and your very own elevator

        News Local landmark home has incredible views of the bay, river, ocean

        Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        Premium Content Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        News He had a prescription, but went to a Nimbin street dealer instead

        Why charges were dropped against man accused of poisoning

        Premium Content Why charges were dropped against man accused of poisoning

        Crime Police alleged he made a man drink disinfectant at knifepoint