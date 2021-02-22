Fireys called to hay shed blaze on Summerland Way

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a hay shed at Fairy Hill. Photo: Casino Rural Fire Brigade.

Several fire trucks have been called to a structure fire on the Summerland Way.

The Fires Near Me website states the blaze is at a hay shed at Fairy Hill, north of Casino.

It is listed as "being controlled".

The Casino Rural Fire Brigade confirmed the incident, posting on Facebook: "Trucks are heading out to a hay shed fire in the Fairy Hill area.

"If travelling on the Summerland Way near the incident, please give emergency vehicles room to move.

"Drive slowly and stay to your left if smoke is across the road. Thank you."