Fireys beg, 'please stop lighting fires'

RFS has begged people to stop trying to backburn around their own properties. Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade

AUTHORITIES are begging people to stop conducting their own back burns to save their properties as they are putting firefighters, other people and other properties at risk.

Rural Fire Service spokeswoman Inspector Angela Daley said they were receiving many reports of people lighting fires and reminded the public that today is a Total Fire Ban.

You should not light a fire today under any circumstance.

She said firefighters were conducting strategic backburns around active fires and were in constant communication with other fire crews.

Insp Daley said people were adding fire to the landscape without the knowledge of where firefighters were, and without detailed weather mapping.

She said there could be a firetruck on a ridge they did not know about, and in protecting their own homes, they were risking the lives and properties of others.

There are significant fines in place for lighting a fire on a Total Fire Ban day, and property owners are not exempt from those orders because they live near an active fire.

If you are in danger or you see an unattended fire, you should call 000 immediately.