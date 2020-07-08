Menu
WOODENBONG RFS: On Tuesday morning a crew from Woodenbong Rural Fire Service attended a rollover when a truck trailer rolled over with a load of logs and closed Clarence Way. Photo: Social Media
News

Fireys always on call to serve their communities

Alison Paterson
8th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
ONCE again our local firefighters have shown they are taking care of their communities, when they responded to a truck rollover at Woodenbong yesterday.

Firefighters from the Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade were called out around 10.30am to an incident where a semi-trailer had rolled over on Clarence Way.

According to the bridge’s social media postings, “fortunately the prime mover stayed upright and the driver was uninjured”.

“The RFS state mitigation crew were working in the Urbenville area and were one of the first on scene and assisted in managing the scene,” the post read.

“Our brigade, upon arrival, helped to clean up fluids and debris on the road.”

According to RFS Inspector Boyd Townsend, the Woodenbong crew responded with a tanker and did an excellent job managing the clean up which included a small fuel leak.

“They also provided fire protection and assisted police with traffic control,” he said.

“Clarence Way was fully opened around 11am.”

