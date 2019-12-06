Possum and her baby saved from bushfire

Lee Cody rescued a ringtail possum and her baby from a fire.

LUCK was on the side of a ringtail possum trying to escape a fire which razed acres of dry bush at Cornubia today.

Senior firefighter Lee Cody had been battling a blaze in long grass metres from a house when he spotted the little critter's brown back and white-tipped tail through the smoke.

Senior firefighter Lee Cody from Helensvale fire station brings Helen the possum to safety. PHOTOS: JUDITH KERR

"I just caught a glimpse and then scooped her up and was trying to shield her from any flames," he said.

"I saw her scuttling along through the grass - it was very hot and the temperature on the road hit 58C.

"As soon as I picked her up, she jumped on my shoulder and was hanging on as I took her to safety."

Mr Cody and a policeman from Redland Bay doused the possum with water before nicknaming her Helen after Mr Cody's fire fighting team from Helensvale, which is headed by Mr Cody's dad, Shane.

Helen was taken to Victoria Point vet Amy Baleato-Farrow, where she was treated for burned paws and a singed tail.

Ms Baleato-Farrow said the ringtail possum was lucky to have escaped with her baby and only minor burns and two missing toenails.

"She will be fine and so will her baby which looks quite healthy."

The Helensvale fire squad was called to the incident just after 12.30pm.

Team leader Shane Cody said the Helensvale brigade was the closest to the Cornubia fire as other units at Beenleigh and Ormeau were already at fires.

Last month, the state government granted the Mt Cotton area a fire truck which would have to be driven by volunteers until the area is given a fully-fledged fire station.

Another lucky escape from the fire was for resident Fay Purcell.

She sold her house recently and is set to move this weekend so all her possessions and furniture were safely stored when the fire broke out on the footpath.

Mr Cody said the fire was being investigated but the dry conditions, the wind and the speed the fire was spreading were contributing factors.