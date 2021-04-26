Firey on sex assault charges worried about his reputation

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, from Wayville, has been charged with four counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse.

A senior South Australian firefighter accused of sexually touching a woman during the 2019 NSW bushfires said he’s worried the allegations will damage his reputation, a court heard.

Gregory Michael Davis, 51, was originally charged with four counts of sexually touched another person.

However, during the third day of his hearing, the Office of Public Prosecutions withdrew one count after the Crown prosecutor conceded no evidence had been examined during court proceedings.

It is alleged that Mr Davis, a SA Metro Fire Service commander, met a woman who was also firefighter volunteer. during his deployment to Northern NSW during the December 2019 bushfires.

It is alleged the Wayville man and a 26-year-old woman travelled to Casino as part of their role.

After being unable to find an open bar to have dinner after their working day, the pair decided to return to their motel.

The pair were having a glass of wine in Mr Davis‘ room when he allegedly started touching her on the thigh, the court heard.

Mr Davis then allegedly tried to kiss the woman, touch her and rub against her back while not wearing any clothes from the waist down.

The woman allegedly told him “no“ repeatedly, according to the Crown prosecution case.

The court heard the woman had managed to leave the room despite his request for her to stay.

During a recorded police interview that was played before the court, Mr Davis said he vehemently denied the allegations and refused to talk about what allegedly occurred in the motel room with the woman.

“No matter what I say, there’s going to be some twist to make it look like I’m going to change things,” Mr Davis said in the recording.

“I deny what’s been alleged there.

“That information is not right, and I reserve my right not to talk about it at this point.”

While the interview was being played to the court, Mr Davis could be seen getting emotional watching the recording back.

He went on to say to police in the recording he was worried about what would happen to him in the long run.

“I don’t know what people think of me,” Mr Davis said.

“I’ve seen it before, whether you’re right or wrong they’ll always look at you like you’ve done something bad.”

The hearing was adjourned to November 11, where Mr Davis is expected to give evidence in person before the Lismore Local Court.

